Comcast and Michael Kors skid; Barrick Gold and Concho rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Comcast Corp., down $2.27 to $35.63

Comcast outbid Twenty-First Century Fox and will pay about $39 billion for majority control of British satellite TV company Sky.

Barrick Gold Co., up 57 cents to $11.04

The gold miner will combine with rival Randgold in a deal they valued at $6.1 billion in stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., down 72 cents to $6.26

The subscription satellite radio company agreed to buy streaming music company Pandora for $3.5 billion in stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $5.98 to $66.71

According to media reports, the luxury fashion company is close to a deal to buy Versace for about $2.4 billion.

General Electric Co., down 43 cents to $11.74

Industrial companies slumped after China reportedly canceled a proposal for new trade talks with the U.S.

Symantec Corp., up 79 cents to $21.69

The software company concluded an audit and said it doesn’t expect to make major changes to its financial reports.

Concho Resources Inc., up $4.19 to $147.07

Oil prices climbed after OPEC and its allies decided not to increase oil production further.

Weight Watchers International Inc., up $3.13 to $72.89

The weight loss company will change its name to “WW” and is launching a new rewards program and community groups.

