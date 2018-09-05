Listen Live Sports

Diamonds are a North Carolina Goodwill’s best friend

September 5, 2018 2:42 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Diamonds are a Goodwill’s best friend.

News outlets cite a news release from Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina in reporting a Greensboro resident recently donated an 18-karat, white gold necklace featuring 176 diamonds. Appraised at $6,480, the necklace has attracted 10 bids on Goodwill’s online auction .

The necklace’s price rose from $1,650.99 on Aug. 31 to $5,002.01, as of Wednesday morning. The bids jumped Tuesday, as news outlets began to report on the find.

Vice President of Retail Operations Celeste MacMurdo said in a release that putting the necklace up for online auction attracts more bidders. The Goodwill organization plans to funnel the proceeds into its mission of providing free and low-cost job training and placement services.

MacMurdo praised Greensboro residents’ charity.

