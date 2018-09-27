Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Fire strikes skyscraper under construction in Kuwait City

September 27, 2018 6:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — A skyscraper under construction for the National Bank of Kuwait has caught fire, sending 2,500 workers fleeing from the flames.

The fire broke out in Kuwait City on Thursday, sending thick black smoke up into the sky.

The bank on Twitter described the blaze as a “partial fire” and said firefighters had extinguished 90 percent of it.

There were no reports as to what might have caused the blaze and Kuwaiti civil defense officials did not immediately comment on it.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 62-story tower will be some 300 meters — about 980 feet — tall on completion.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech