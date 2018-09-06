Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German factory orders drop 2nd month in a row

September 6, 2018 8:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show German factory orders dropped for a second month in a row despite increasing domestic demand.

The Economy Ministry said Thursday that industrial orders dropped 0.9 percent in July over the previous month, following a 3.9 percent drop in June. Economists had predicted a 1.8 percent increase.

Domestic orders rose 2.4 percent in July over June, but foreign orders decreased 3.4 percent, including a 2.7 percent drop from within the 19-nation eurozone and a 4 percent drop from countries not using the euro currency.

Overall the German economy, Europe’s biggest, is strong with low unemployment and high business confidence.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech