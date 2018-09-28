Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Harvard endowment grows to $39B after 10 percent return

September 28, 2018 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University says its endowment has grown to $39.2 billion after returning 10 percent on its investments in the last fiscal year.

It marks a slight improvement over an 8.1 percent return that disappointed Harvard officials last year but still falls short of returns recently announced by some other elite universities.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology says its investments returned 13.5 percent last year, while the University of Pennsylvania saw a return of 12.9 percent.

Harvard’s endowment chief, Narv Narvekar, said the school’s portfolio is “still in the early stages of a multi-year transition, with much work ahead.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Further details about the endowment’s performance will be released in October.

Harvard’s endowment is the nation’s largest but has lagged in recent years. Narvekar was hired in 2016 to turn it around.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry