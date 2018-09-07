Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

September 7, 2018 4:44 pm
 
U.S. stock indexes fell Friday after President Donald Trump said he may intensify his trade battle with China. A strong jobs report also pushed investors to gird for higher interest rates.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index lost 6.37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,871.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 79.33, or 0.3 percent, to 25,916.54.

The Nasdaq composite fell 20.18, or 0.3 percent, to 7,902.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 1.29, or 0.1 percent, to 1,713.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.84 points, or 1 percent.

The Dow is down 48.28 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 206.99 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.57 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 198.07 points, or 7.4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,197.32 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 999.15 points, or 14.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 177.67 points, or 11.6 percent.

