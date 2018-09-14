Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

September 14, 2018 4:47 pm
 
U.S. stocks hardly moved Friday as the market wrapped up a solid week. Smaller companies rose following signs of sustained economic growth and reports that more tariffs on Chinese goods could be on the way.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index inched up 0.80 points to 2,904.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.68 points to 26,154.67.

The Nasdaq composite lost 3.67 points to 8,010.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 7.40 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,721.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 advanced 33.30 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow gained 238.13 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 107.50 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 rose 8.54 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 231.37 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,435.45 points, or 5.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,106.65 points, or 16 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 186.21 points, or 12.1 percent.

