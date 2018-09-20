Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

September 20, 2018 4:59 pm
 
U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Thursday, driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index to all-time highs.

The Dow beat the mark its set in January, while the S&P 500 eclipsed the peak it set last month. Big technology and health care companies led the broad rally. Banks also rose. Energy stocks declined.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 22.80 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,930.75.

The Dow gained 251.22 points, or 1 percent, to 26,656.98.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 78.19 points, or 1 percent, to 8,028.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 17.25 points, or 1 percent, to 1,720.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.77 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow is up 502.31 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 18.19 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.53 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 257.14 points, or 9.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,937.76 points, or 7.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,124.84 points, or 16.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 184.67 points, or 12 percent.

