Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

September 25, 2018 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Tuesday as rising interest rates hurt shares of companies that pay big dividends and higher oil prices affected transportation and shipping companies. The S&P 500 fell for the third day in a row.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index slid 3.81 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,915.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 69.84 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,492.21.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite picked up 14.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,007.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 3.49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,708.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.11 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is down 251.29 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 20.51 points, or 0.3 percent.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

The Russell 2000 is down 3.51 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 241.95 points, or 9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,772.99 points, or 7.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,104.08 points, or 16 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 173.29 points, or 11.3 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech