Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

September 5, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Technology companies dropped Wednesday as Facebook and Twitter executives testified before Congress. Consumer-focused companies like Amazon and Netflix also slumped.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 8.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,888.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 22.51 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,974.99.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite sank 96.07 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,995.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 5.73 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,727.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.92 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 10.17 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 114.36 points, or 1.4 percent.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

The Russell 2000 is down 13.11 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 214.99 points, or 8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,255.77 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,091.78 points, or 15.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 192.13 points, or 12.5 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech