The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
In New Orleans, a regulation reboot for short-term rentals

September 3, 2018 8:00 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are taking a new look at the benefits and headaches of a vacation rental industry that has proliferated with the growth of online sites such as Airbnb.

They’ve put a halt, for now, on approving or renewing licenses for short-term rental of whole houses that are not owner-occupied.

Short-term rentals facilitated by Airbnb, HomeAway, and similar web-driven operations have been changing neighborhoods in New Orleans and other cities. Critics worry about an exodus of full-time neighbors and higher property tax assessments.

Some rental property owners protest that they are being unfairly punished while contributing to New Orleans’ vital tourism industry.

Critics, meanwhile, say regulations adopted in 2016 have failed to address numerous problems.

A city commission is studying the issue with an eye toward revamping regulations.

