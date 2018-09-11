Listen Live Sports

Integrated Device Tech and Casey’s climb; Yum China tumbles

September 11, 2018 4:32 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Integrated Device Technology Inc., up $4.48 to $46.56

The chipmaker agreed to be bought by Renesas Electronics for $49 a share, or $6.34 billion.

Yum China Holdings Inc., down $4.92 to $31.94

Bloomberg News reported that a Chinese consortium has decided to end its effort to buy the fast food company.

Sonos Inc., down $4.68 to $16.56

Shares in the wireless speaker company slumped after its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.

Casey’s General Stores Inc., up $7.99 to $124.78

The convenience store chain had a stronger first quarter than analysts expected.

MetLife Inc., down 38 cents to $45.21

Insurance companies slipped as Hurricane Florence moved toward the East Coast.

Home Depot Inc., up $3.16 to $213.85

Home improvement retailers rose as investors bet that damage from the storm might lead to a spike in sales later.

General Mills Inc., down 68 cents to $46.75

High-dividend stocks including household goods companies headed lower as bond yields increased.

Johnson Controls International PLC, down 80 cents to $37.60

Industrial companies gave back some of their recent gains as investors focused on trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

