Johns Hopkins provides financial aid to DACA grad student

September 2, 2018 3:07 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins University has decided to give financial aid to a student whose immigration status prevents her from getting federal assistance.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that Hopkins graduate student Daniela Gaona is one of 800,000 young people known as “DACA.”

Their parents brought or kept them in the United States illegally. They have been allowed to stay under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Gaona’s mother was deported to Colombia. Gaona is pursuing a master’s in mental health counseling at the school in Baltimore.

The Sun contacted Hopkins last month about Gaona’s situation. The school later sent a letter offering tuition assistance in the amount of $7,500 per year.

Hopkins spokesman Dennis O’Shea said a student’s DACA status is not a factor in such decisions.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

