Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lawsuit: Fed utility rate changes are anti-renewable energy

September 6, 2018 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit claims that a federal utility’s rate changes discourage homeowners and businesses from renewable energy and energy efficiency measures.

Friends of the Earth U.S., Center for Biological Diversity, Energy Alabama, Gasp and Southern Alliance for Clean Energy sued the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday.

The federal lawsuit says TVA reduced large commercial customer rates, introduced a fee regardless of electricity usage that customers are expected to foot, and discounted prices for greater electricity usage.

It says resulting reductions in energy efficiency and renewables mean TVA will increasingly use existing fossil fuel generation, accelerating pollution and climate change.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Utility spokesman Scott Brooks says TVA hasn’t been served with the lawsuit yet.

TVA has said the rate is 94 percent variable and can be influenced by energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech