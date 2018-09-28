Listen Live Sports

Los Angeles has its 1st electric scooter DUI prosecution

September 28, 2018 10:37 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been fined $550 and ordered to pay restitution for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated and knocking over a 64-year-old pedestrian on a sidewalk.

The City Attorney’s Office said Thursday the prosecution of 28-year-old Nicholas Kauffroath was the first motorized scooter driving under the influence legal case with a charge in Los Angeles.

The office says in a statement that Kauffroath on Aug. 4 had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the limit while operating a Bird scooter.

The pedestrian was knocked down leaving a theater and suffered a knee abrasion while the rider continued on.

Kauffroath pleaded no contest to operating a motorized scooter under the influence and hit-and-run.

He was placed on 36 months of probation and must complete a DUI program.

