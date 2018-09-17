Listen Live Sports

Man fined $52 for causing Phoenix airport terminal shutdown

September 17, 2018 6:08 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — A man who caused a busy terminal at Phoenix’s airport to shut down for hours after abandoning a rental car in a no-parking area isn’t facing charges.

Phoenix police say the unidentified 29-year-old man received a parking violation notice that carries a $52 fine and was ordered to pay a $75 towing fee.

Police have submitted a report to the Transportation Security Administration for possible civil penalties.

The man drove a woman to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, then left the rented vehicle in a restricted area of Terminal 4’s second level.

A bomb squad was called in, the terminal was partially evacuated and three of four security checkpoints was closed.

More than 300 flights were delayed and dozens canceled before the terminal returned to normal operations at 11:15 a.m.

