Markets Right Now: Stocks sink as China said to rebuff talks

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11: 45 a.m.

Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street after China reportedly rebuffed a plan for talks with the U.S. on resolving their trade dispute.

Oil prices rose Monday after OPEC decided against increasing its output further.

Industrial companies and banks fell more than the rest of the market.

Comcast fell 7 percent after the company won an auction for British satellite broadcaster Sky.

Sirius XM dropped 8.2 percent after announcing a deal to buy streaming music company Pandora. Pandora rose 2.2 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,917.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165 points, or 0.6 percent, to 26,578. The Nasdaq composite lost 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,972.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.08 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street after China reportedly rebuffed a plan for talks with the U.S. on resolving their trade dispute.

Crude oil prices rose early Monday after OPEC decided against increasing its output further.

Comcast fell 5.6 percent. Over the weekend the company won an auction for British satellite broadcaster Sky.

Sirius XM fell 3.2 percent after announcing a deal to buy streaming music company Pandora. Pandora rose 8 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,920.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,670. The Nasdaq composite lost 54 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,932.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.08 percent.

