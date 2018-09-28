Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

September 28, 2018 9:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of the ground it gained a day earlier.

Banks and energy companies had the biggest losses in early trading Friday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Electric car maker Tesla plunged 12 percent after the Securities and Exchange Commission sought to remove Elon Musk as CEO, accusing him of securities fraud.

European markets fell broadly over concerns that Italy’s populist government announced a sharp increase in spending that will add to the country’s already heavy debt load.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,910.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 32 points to 26,407. The Nasdaq fell 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,034.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.04 percent.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry