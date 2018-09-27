McCormick: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPARKS, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $173.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sparks, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.28 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

Advertisement

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5 per share.

McCormick shares have increased 27 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 9 percent. The stock has risen 34 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.