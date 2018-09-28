Mexican radio host Carmen Aristegui to return to airwaves

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The crusading journalist who once led Mexico’s top-rated radio news broadcast has got her own radio program again, 3 ½ years after she was fired after reporting about the president’s mansion.

Journalist Carmen Aristegui will broadcast a three-hour morning program for Grupo Radio Centro starting Oct. 17.

Aristegui was fired from MVS Radio in March 2015, a few months after publishing a report that President Enrique Pena Nieto had purchased a house with financing from a frequent government contractor.

Pena Nieto has denied any wrongdoing. MVS Radio claimed she was fired because her reporters misused the company’s name by suggesting it was a sponsor of MexicoLeaks, a Wikileaks-like website.

Advertisement

But Aristegui has challenged her firing in court and called it censorship.

Grupo Radio Centro said it respects hosts’ editorial independence.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.