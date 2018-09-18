Listen Live Sports

Mexico stops hotel project at sea turtle nesting beach

September 18, 2018 12:27 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Environmental authorities have denied permits for a proposed hotel near one of Mexico’s most important sea turtle nesting beaches on the Caribbean.

The 520-room hotel project would have erected 23 buildings and an artificial lake on property just inland from the Xcacel beach, north of the resort of Tulum.

The federal Environment Department said in statement late Monday the project could threaten Xcacel, and called it “the site with the largest observed nesting of sea turtles on the entire Yucatan Peninsula.”

Over the weekend Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had quashed a proposal to ban almost all fishing in the upper Gulf of California, on Mexico’s west coast.

Some activists had proposed the ban to protect the critically endangered vaquita porpoise, of which fewer than 30 remain.

