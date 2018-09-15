Listen Live Sports

Montana photographer sues Netflix over copyright law

September 15, 2018 6:37 pm
 
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana photographer is suing Netflix, alleging the company violated copyright law by using one of his photos without permission to create storm images for the series “Stranger Things” and the movie “How It Ends.”

The Great Falls Tribune reported Friday Sean R. Heavey of Glasgow filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.

A Netflix attorney has told Heavey in a letter that its images are different from the photo and that the company didn’t violate his copyright. The newspaper says the company didn’t respond to its request for a comment.

Heavey says he took the photo in Montana in 2010 and registered his copyright that year. It shows a supercell storm cloud.

His lawsuit asks for unspecified damages and legal costs.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

