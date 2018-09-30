Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nobel Prizes still struggle with wide gender disparity

September 30, 2018 9:39 am
 
5 min read
Share       

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Nobel Prizes are the most prestigious awards on the planet but the aura of this year’s announcements has been dulled by questions over why so few women have entered the pantheon, particularly in the sciences.

The march of Nobel announcements begins Monday with the physiology/medicine prize.

Since the first prizes were awarded in 1901, 892 individuals have received one, but just 48 of them have been women. Thirty of those women won either the literature or peace prize, highlighting the wide gender gap in the laureates for physics, chemistry and physiology/medicine. In addition, only one woman has won for the economics prize, which is not technically a Nobel but is associated with the prizes.

Some of the disparity likely can be attributed to underlying structural reasons, such as the low representation of women in high-level science. The American Institute of Physics, for example, says in 2014, only 10 percent of full physics professorships were held by women.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

But critics suggest that gender bias pervades the process of nominations, which come largely from tenured professors.

“The problem is the whole nomination process, you have these tenured professors who feel like they are untouchable. They can get away with everything from sexual harassment to micro-aggressions like assuming the woman in the room will take the notes, or be leaving soon to have babies,” said Anne-Marie Imafidon, the head of Stemettes, a British group that encourages girls and young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“It’s little wonder that these people aren’t putting women forward for nominations. We need to be better at telling the stories of the women in science who are doing good things and actually getting recognition,” she said.

Powerful men taking credit for the ideas and elbow grease of their female colleagues was turned on its head in 1903 when Pierre Curie made it clear he would not accept the physics prize unless his wife and fellow researcher Marie Curie was jointly honored. She was the first female winner of any Nobel prize, but only one other woman has won the physics prize since then.

More than 70 years later, Jocelyn Bell, a post-graduate student at Cambridge, was overlooked for the physics prize despite her crucial contribution to the discovery of pulsars. Her supervisor, Antony Hewish, took all of the Nobel credit.

Brian Keating, a physics professor at the University of California San Diego and author of the book “Losing the Nobel Prize: A Story of Cosmology, Ambition, and the Perils of Science’s Highest Honor,” says the Nobel Foundation should lift its restrictions on re-awarding for a breakthrough if an individual has been overlooked. He also says posthumous awards also should be considered and there should be no restriction on the number of individuals who can share a prize. Today the limit is three people for one prize.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

“These measures would go a long way to addressing the injustice that so few of the brilliant women who have contributed so much to science through the years have been overlooked,” he said.

Keating fears that simply accepting the disparity as structural will seriously harm the prestige of all the Nobel prizes.

“I think with the Hollywood #MeToo movement, it has already happened in the film prizes. It has happened with the literature prize. There is no fundamental law of nature that the Nobel science prizes will continue to be seen as the highest accolade,” he said.

This year’s absence of a Nobel Literature prize , which has been won by 14 women, puts an even sharper focus on the gender gap in science prizes.

The Swedish Academy, which awards the literature prize, said it would not pick a winner this year after sex abuse allegations and financial crimes scandals rocked the secretive panel, sharply dividing its 18 members, who are appointed for life. Seven members quit or distanced themselves from academy. Its permanent secretary, Anders Olsson, said the academy wanted “to commit time to recovering public confidence.”

The academy plans to award both the 2018 prize and the 2019 prize next year — but even that is not guaranteed. The head of the Nobel Foundation, Lars Heikensten, has warned that if the Swedish Academy does not resolve its tarnished image another group could be chosen to select the literature prize each year.

Stung by criticism about the diversity gap between former prize winners, the Nobel Foundation has asked that the science awarding panels for 2019 ask nominators to consider their own biases in the thousands of letters they send to solicit Nobel nominations.

“I am eager to see more nominations for women so they can be considered,” said Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and vice chairman of the Nobel Foundation. “We have written to nominators asking them to make sure they do not miss women or people of other ethnicities or nationalities in their nominations. We hope this will make a difference for 2019.”

It’s not the first time that Nobel officials have sought diversity. In his 1895 will, prize founder Alfred Nobel wrote: “It is my express wish that in the awarding of the prizes no consideration shall be given to national affiliations of any kind, so that the most worthy shall receive the prize, whether he be Scandinavian or not.”

Even so, the prizes remained overwhelmingly white and male for most of their existence.

For the first 70 years, the peace prize skewed heavily toward Western white men, with just two of the 59 prizes awarded to individuals or institutions based outside Europe or North America. Only three of the winners in that period were female.

The 1973 peace prize shared by North Vietnam’s Le Duc Tho and American Henry Kissinger widened the horizons — since then more than half the Nobel Peace prizes have gone to African or Asian individuals or institutions.

Since 2000, six women have won the peace prize.

After the medicine prize on Monday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the Nobel in physics on Tuesday and in chemistry on Wednesday, while the Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. On Oct. 8, Sweden’s Central Bank announces the winner of the economics prize, given in honor of Alfred Nobel.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Science News

Resource Center

Resource Center

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

Resource Center

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Resource Center

Rob Davies

ROB DAVIES – CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER – VION

Mr. Rob Davies is ViON’s Executive Vice President of Operations responsible for ViON's Solution Development, Cloud and Infrastructure-as-a-Services offerings, Professional Services, Managed Services, and Support Services.

Josh Epstein

JOSH EPSTEIN – CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER - KAMINARIO

Mr. Josh Epstein has over 20 years’ experience in technology marketing and strategy roles. At Kaminario, Josh is responsible for developing the company’s brand, driving global marketing programs, and telling the Kaminario story.

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Blog Updates

Magazines

Fall 2017 Edition

This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.

Video

Download Now

Expert Edition: Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation

Resource Center

Resource Center

Resource Center

Your Host

Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Sundays @ 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Wednesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host Gigi Schumm

Women of Washington host Gigi Schumm welcomes Washington's most ambitious and influential female executives - role models for the next generation - to share their life lessons and secrets to success.

Contact Gigi via email at gigischumm@gmail.com or producer Steff Thomas at sthomas@federalnewsnetwork.com

Subscribe to Women of Washington’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Host Allen Scott

Host Allen Scott

Ready To Prime was created to provide a road map for those interested in going after a piece of the small business pie but still unsure of the correct path to take. The program is part news, part information but all small business.

Columbia Technology Partners (CTP) is a management IT company specializing in systems integration, security, mobile and cloud development. Fort Mead has been our primary place of performance but we’re always looking to grow. Contact us at www.ctp-web.com. CTP is a service disabled veteran woman owned small business based in Columbia, Maryland.

Mondays @ 1 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tuesdays @ 11 a.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Mondays @ Noon

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

ASK THE CIO

THURSDAYS 10 A.M. & 2 P.M.

Each week, Jason Miller interviews federal agency chief information officers about directives, challenges and successes.
Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

On DoD

WEDNESDAYS, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Each week, Defense Reporter Jared Serbu speaks with the managers of the federal government's largest department. Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

CYBER CHAT

Cyber Chat with Sean Kelley is a monthly show featuring interviews with experts in IT and Information Security discussing the latest trends and hottest cyber topics and challenges impacting the federal community. Subscribe on iTunes or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Oct 05, 2018 Close Change YTD
L Income 20.0563 -0.0269 2.96%
L 2020 27.6844 -0.0567 3.52%
L 2030 31.9098 -0.1291 4.96%
L 2040 34.8584 -0.1692 5.50%
L 2050 20.2513 -0.1124 5.99%
G Fund 15.8766 0.0013 2.12%
F Fund 17.6786 -0.0324 (1.48%)
C Fund 41.1805 -0.2268 10.54%
S Fund 51.9960 -0.4544 10.85%
I Fund 29.8166 -0.2238 (1.06%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 The CyberMaryland Conference 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president

Today in History

1888: Washington Monument opens to the public