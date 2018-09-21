Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Official: Finances force nearly century-old charity to close

September 21, 2018 3:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — An official with a 91-year-old Episcopal nonprofit says financial challenges have forced the charity to shutter and transfer its child care services to other organizations.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the board president of the Episcopal Community Services of Maryland, The Rev. Charlie Barton, says the closure is a last resort. He says the nonprofit has struggled for years with declining revenue.

Its preschool for homeless children served roughly 50 kids, and its after-school and summer school program served between 90 and 150 children. St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore now operates the preschool, and Strong City Baltimore runs the latter program.

Barton says no children were displaced and no workers were laid off. He says charity money remaining after obligations are settled will be split between the programs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech