Official: Finances force nearly century-old charity to close

BALTIMORE (AP) — An official with a 91-year-old Episcopal nonprofit says financial challenges have forced the charity to shutter and transfer its child care services to other organizations.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the board president of the Episcopal Community Services of Maryland, The Rev. Charlie Barton, says the closure is a last resort. He says the nonprofit has struggled for years with declining revenue.

Its preschool for homeless children served roughly 50 kids, and its after-school and summer school program served between 90 and 150 children. St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore now operates the preschool, and Strong City Baltimore runs the latter program.

Barton says no children were displaced and no workers were laid off. He says charity money remaining after obligations are settled will be split between the programs.

