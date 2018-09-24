Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Oklahoma astronaut corn maze photographed from space

September 24, 2018 6:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HYDRO, Okla. (AP) — It’s apt that a maze cut into an Oklahoma cornfield featuring the likeness of a former NASA astronaut can be seen from space — and has been photographed by a satellite orbiting Earth.

The image of Oklahoma-born Thomas P. Stafford is cut into a 10-acre field at P Bar Farms in Hydro, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

The maze was created in partnership with the Stafford Air and Space Museum, named for the astronaut, in nearby Weatherford.

A satellite photographed the tribute from its orbit 400 miles (650 kilometers) away.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 88-year-old Stafford is a Weatherford native whose space missions included commanding the Apollo flight that linked with a Soviet spacecraft in 1975. It was the first meeting of American astronauts and Soviet cosmonauts in space.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech