Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Florida

September 9, 2018 5:44 pm
 
LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man walking his bicycle in between train tracks was struck and killed by an Amtrak train.

Authorities said that 53-year-old Mane Yee was killed Sunday morning in Seminole County. Seminole County is located in central Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the train operator used his horn to warn Yee, but that he failed to get out of the way.

Authorities issued a statement saying none of the approximately 100 passengers on the train were hurt.

The Highway Patrol says that the crash remains under investigation.

