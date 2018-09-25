Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Prince William visits Africa ahead of UK wildlife conference

September 25, 2018 5:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Britain’s Prince William is in Africa this week to discuss threats to conservation ahead of a London conference on the illegal wildlife trade.

The Duke of Cambridge was in Namibia on Tuesday and will visit Tanzania and Kenya. On Monday he met Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba. The prince’s weeklong trip ends Sunday.

Kensington Palace says Prince William is making the “private working trip” as president of the United for Wildlife group and patron of Tusk, another conservation organization.

The prince has campaigned against the killing of elephants, rhinos, pangolins and other species. He has also noted that poaching has a human toll when rangers are killed, communities lose the benefits of wildlife tourism and criminal networks flourish.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Britain hosts a meeting on the illegal wildlife trade on Oct. 11-12.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech