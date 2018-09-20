Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Prosecutors in Minneapolis to review Liu sexual assault case

September 20, 2018 10:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police have finished their investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Chinese billionaire Richard Liu and have turned the case over to prosecutors.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says prosecutors will review the evidence and make a charging decision. There is no deadline.

The founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com was arrested Aug. 31 in Minneapolis on suspicion of felony rape. A police report doesn’t provide details. Liu was released and returned to China.

Liu is a student with the Carlson School of Management’s doctor of business administration China program and was in Minneapolis for a Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 residency.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

JD.com has said Liu was falsely accused. His defense attorneys say he’s innocent.

Liu is known in Chinese as Liu Qiangdong. He is worth $7.5 billion.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech