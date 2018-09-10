Listen Live Sports

Records: Behavioral health centers deal with staff shortages

September 10, 2018 2:10 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Complaints filed with a West Virginia state agency say ResCare Agency facilities are struggling with staffing shortages, causing problems such as missed doctors’ appointments and incorrectly administered medication.

The company provides care for people with extreme physical and mental disabilities, among other services.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports most of the nine substantiated complaints filed with the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification since last year lay out the problems due to staff shortages. One says a lack of supervision allowed a patient to run away. Another says patients are commonly told that their doctors’ appointments have been “cancelled due to staffing issues.”

The state agency confirmed 32 ResCare facility complaints from 2012 to 2016. Some also included allegations of neglect and sexual abuse.

A ResCare spokesperson says the company is working to identify recruitment and retention solutions to ensure staffing needs are met.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

