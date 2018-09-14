Listen Live Sports

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic

September 14, 2018 8:57 am
 
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318 kilograms) of pork sausage links because it might contain pieces of plastic.

The items have establishment number “EST 6785” and were sold in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Food and Safety Inspection Service says there are no confirmed reports of any injuries.

The 12-ounce (340 gram) trays are labeled Bob Evans Maple Pork Sausage Links, Brown Sugar and Honey, Fresh from Meijer Maple Flavored Sausage Links or Giant Eagle Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage Links Caramel Color Added. All have a lot code of 8213.

The sausage should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase.

