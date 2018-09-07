Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tesla chief accounting officer resigns after a month

September 7, 2018 9:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla’s chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, is resigning after a month on the job because of the public attention and fast pace the post entails.

In premarket trading, Tesla shares slid 7 percent to $261.

In a regulatory filing Friday, the electric vehicle maker reported that Morton has no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting.

Morton said in the filing he still believes in Tesla’s mission and prospects.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Palo Alto, California-based company said its chief financial officer and its corporate controller will oversee accounting functions.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech