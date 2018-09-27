Listen Live Sports

Top leaders at prison where 4 died demoted, took pay cuts

September 27, 2018 5:13 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prison officials slashed the pay of two top administrators who had leadership responsibilities at a lockup where four employees were killed last year during the deadliest breakout attempt in state history.

Prisons officials on Thursday provided The Associated Press with personnel records showing the salaries of both men were slashed by 26 percent and demoted in May for what was described as “gross inefficiency.”

Pasquotank Correctional Institution Administrator Felix Taylor and assistant superintendent for custody operations Colbert Respass had been suspended with pay earlier this year. An outside investigation found multiple security lapses at the prison contributed to the slayings last October.

Taylor now considers appeals by prisoners who have been disciplined at prisons in eastern North Carolina. Respass retired in August after 31 years.

