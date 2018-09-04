Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK bank CEO resigns following big IT breakdowns

September 4, 2018 5:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The banking group TSB says its chief executive, Paul Pester, has quit after a string of huge IT failures.

The group said Tuesday that non-executive chairman Richard Meddings would take over while a search for a new CEO begins.

Pester’s decision follows another IT failure Monday that left some customers unable to access their accounts.

Earlier this year, roughly 1.9 million account holders were unable to access their digital or mobile accounts due to a widespread IT breakdown.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Meddings said Pester will leave with 1.2 million pounds ($1.54 million) in pay and benefits for a 12-month notice period plus a bonus.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech