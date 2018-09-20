Listen Live Sports

Under Armour, Herman Miller rise; Red Hat, Stitch Fix fall

September 20, 2018 4:29 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Under Armour Inc., up $1.24 to $20

The athletic gear maker raised its profit forecast and said it will cut 400 jobs.

Thor Industries Inc., down $13.69 to $91.95

The RV maker’s quarterly profit fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Vonage Holdings Corp., up 27 cents to $13.58

The digital phone service provider bought NewVoiceMedia, an operator of contact centers, for $350 million in cash.

Red Hat Inc., down $9.35 to $133.81

The open-source software company’s sales disappointed investors.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $5.45 to $41.66

Investors worry that the subscription-based shopping service could face competition from new offerings from Amazon.

Herman Miller Inc., up $2.55 to $39.80

The furniture company reported a larger profit than analysts expected.

Huntington Bancshares Inc., up 26 cents to $15.98

Banks continued to rise as interest rates reached their highest levels since May.

Intel Corp., up $1.05 to $47.20

Technology companies made bigger gains than the rest of the market on Thursday.

