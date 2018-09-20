Under Armour, Herman Miller rise; Red Hat, Stitch Fix fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Under Armour Inc., up $1.24 to $20
The athletic gear maker raised its profit forecast and said it will cut 400 jobs.
Thor Industries Inc., down $13.69 to $91.95
The RV maker’s quarterly profit fell short of analysts’ estimates.
Vonage Holdings Corp., up 27 cents to $13.58
The digital phone service provider bought NewVoiceMedia, an operator of contact centers, for $350 million in cash.
Red Hat Inc., down $9.35 to $133.81
The open-source software company’s sales disappointed investors.
Stitch Fix Inc., down $5.45 to $41.66
Investors worry that the subscription-based shopping service could face competition from new offerings from Amazon.
Herman Miller Inc., up $2.55 to $39.80
The furniture company reported a larger profit than analysts expected.
Huntington Bancshares Inc., up 26 cents to $15.98
Banks continued to rise as interest rates reached their highest levels since May.
Intel Corp., up $1.05 to $47.20
Technology companies made bigger gains than the rest of the market on Thursday.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.