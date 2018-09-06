Listen Live Sports

WSJ: Feds investigating Wells Fargo’s wholesale banking unit

September 6, 2018 2:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Justice Department is investigating potential employee fraud at Wells Fargo’s wholesale banking unit.

In the report published Thursday, which cites unnamed people familiar with the probe, the newspaper says investigators are trying to determine whether management at the bank pressured employees to improperly alter customer information without consent.

The Journal says the investigation stems from revelations that employees in the wholesale banking unit added Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other customer information to documents in a bid to beat a regulatory deadline.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo has been plagued by scandals in recent years, including one that involved employees opening millions of fake accounts for customers without their authorization.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

