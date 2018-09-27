Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

WTO cuts trade growth forecast amid US tariff disputes

September 27, 2018 8:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization lowered Thursday its global trade growth forecasts, citing increased trade tensions between large economies and heightened uncertainty.

The Geneva-based trade body cut its estimate for this year by half a percentage point to a still-robust 3.9 percent. It predicts a further slowing of growth in volume terms next year, to 3.7 percent.

“While trade growth remains strong, this downgrade reflects the heightened tensions that we are seeing between major trading partners,” said WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo.

The WTO cited new trade measures targeting exports from “large economies,” a clear allusion to U.S. tensions with key trading partners.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The United States has imposed tariffs on goods including steel and aluminum from many countries, including longtime allies like the European Union and Canada. And it has engaged in an escalating dispute with China, which it accuses of unfairly requiring foreign companies to share technology if they want to access its markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday approved a tariff increase on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing responded by imposing penalties on $60 billion of American products. That was on top of an earlier duty increase by both sides on $50 billion of each other’s goods.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech