Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

1 dead, 1 missing in Union Pacific train crash in Wyoming

October 5, 2018 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a Union Pacific freight train crashed into the back of another freight train in southeastern Wyoming, killing at least one crew member with another missing and derailing more than 50 train cars.

Lt. Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in a sparsely populated area about 18 miles (29 kilometers) west of Cheyenne.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said Friday 56 rail cars derailed but no hazardous materials were released.

Espinoza says both eastbound trains were hauling mixed freight but one was stopped.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Contrary to earlier reports, Espinoza says no other crew members were injured. She says the crew of the stopped train had gotten off their locomotive before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor