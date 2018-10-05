Listen Live Sports

151-year-old footwear manufacturing company shuts down

October 5, 2018 5:16 pm
 
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York shoe manufacturer founded by two Civil War veteran brothers more than 150 years ago has closed, putting its 82 employees out of work.

P.W. Minor in Batavia shut down Friday. A layoff notice filed with the state Department of Labor said the company would close Oct. 5. A layoff notice filed in September had said the company planned to cut 45 jobs but remain open.

The company said it closed for economic reasons.

Chief Operating Officer Hundley Elliotte thanked employees for their dedication and work.

In 2016, two western New York-based entrepreneurs bought the company just days before it was scheduled to close.

Union Army veterans Peter and Abram Minor founded the company outside Ithaca in 1867. Peter Minor eventually moved the company to Batavia in the 1890s.

