6-day strike by baggage handlers at Brussels airport ends

October 31, 2018 10:22 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Unions and management have found agreement to end a six-day strike by baggage handlers that has disrupted flights to and from Belgium’s main airport for part of the autumn holiday season.

Workers at the Aviapartner luggage handling company went back to work on Wednesday after they won guarantees for better working conditions. The company serves major companies like Ryanair, TUI, easyJet and British Airways.

Overall, 960 flights were cancelled affecting 115,000 passengers. Some of the traffic was diverted to nearby airports.

