Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ahead of 3-way split, DowDuPont unveils new DuPont logo

October 4, 2018 8:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ahead of next year’s spinoff, the division that will retain the DuPont name has a new look.

News outlets report temporary holding company DowDuPont unveiled DuPont’s new logo Wednesday.

While retaining its predecessor’s oval shape, it ditches the red ribbon around the company name, now bolder. Now gone is the space between “Du” and “Pont,” a legacy holdover still used by some of the namesake family.

The company’s statement says the new design recognizes the company’s heritage “while conveying our focus on a customer-led innovation strategy.”

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The specialty products division will become the new DuPont company in June. It will remain based in Delaware, along with agriculture spinoff Corteva Agriscience.

The Michigan-based materials science division will keep the Dow name after it spins off in April.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor