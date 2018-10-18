American National Bankshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.8 million.

The bank, based in Danville, Virginia, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have dropped nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.30, a fall of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

