Amtrak modifies Florida service due to Michael

October 10, 2018 6:59 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak is adjusting service to Florida for the safety of its passengers and employees because of Hurricane Michael.

Silver Star trains traveling from New York to Miami will operate from Miami to Jacksonville, Florida, beginning Wednesday. No alternate transportation will be provided between Jacksonville to New York.

The Palmetto, which runs between New York and Savannah, Georgia, will operate between New York and Washington beginning Thursday. Amtrak says no alternate transportation will be provided between Washington to Savannah.

Amtrak is waiving fees for passengers who change their reservations.

