Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

AP Photos: To pick German wine, workers tread steep slopes

October 3, 2018 4:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BREMM, Germany (AP) — When the grapes are ripe in the vineyards along Germany’s Mosel river, it’s all hands to harvest.

They include 92-year-old Maria Lauxen, who has been snipping bunches of plump Riesling grapes from the vines for decades.

Lauxen and her fellow harvesters in the Calmont region work along a precipitous slope — considered to be among the steepest in Europe, with inclines of up to 70 degrees.

The sturdiest workers can load their panniers with up to 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of grapes before placing the fruit on a monorail cart that takes it down to the wineries.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor