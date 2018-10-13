Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Army reservist convicted of running prostitution ring

October 13, 2018 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. Army reservist accused of running a sex trafficking enterprise in North Carolina has been convicted by a federal jury.

The Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that 29-year-old Xaver M. Boston of Charlotte was found guilty of six counts of sex trafficking and one related charge.

The news release says Boston served in the U.S. Army as a reserve military policeman.

Prosecutors say Boston’s four victims were all struggling with opioid addictions, and he promised them drugs and a place to live. They say he then advertised them for prostitution, collected the proceeds for himself and used drugs to coerce them.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Boston is in custody and will be sentenced later. Each sex trafficking charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth