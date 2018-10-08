Listen Live Sports

Munich: This year’s Oktoberfest was a roaring success

October 8, 2018 2:29 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — More than 6 million visitors, 7.5 million liters of beer, 124 rotisserie oxen and Bill Clinton in lederhosen; another Oktoberfest in Munich has come and gone.

Festival organizers say good fall weather helped attract 100,000 more people to the annual event than last year; in all, 6.3 million from about 70 countries. That’s despite this year’s Oktoberfest, which ended Sunday, last only 16 days — two fewer than in 2017.

Former U.S. President Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton showed up Friday night — he dressed in traditional Bavarian garb and she in a trademark pantsuit.

Security guards confiscated 101,000 liter-size beer mugs from sticky-fingered guests seeking souvenirs. Munich authorities cleaned up 95 tons of garbage during the festival.

