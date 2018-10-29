Listen Live Sports

Baggage handlers’ strike grounds flights at Brussels Airport

October 29, 2018 9:07 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — A strike by baggage handlers is disrupting flights to and from Belgium’s main airport for a fifth day.

Workers at the Aviapartner luggage handling company are striking to back their demands for better working conditions. The company serves major companies like Ryanair, TUI, EasyJet and British Airways.

Dozens of flights to and from Brussels Airport were canceled Monday as union representatives and management continue negotiations.

The work stoppage left passengers wondering how they would reach their destinations.

Jason Glassy, who was supposed to be flying to Barcelona, says, “I am just waiting in the line to see what the alternative is, I am not too sure.”

