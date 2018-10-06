Listen Live Sports

Bombs in former IS strongholds in Iraq kill 1, wound 16

October 6, 2018 5:10 am
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — Police say two bombs have exploded in former strongholds of the Islamic State group in central Iraq killing one person and wounding at least 16.

The first blast occurred in the city of Fallujah west of Baghdad when a parked car exploded wounding two security men, three civilians and causing material damage.

Saturday’s second attack was a roadside bomb that targeted a bus carrying employees of the al-Siniya oil refinery in the Beiji area in central Salahuddin province.

Police said the second blast killed one employee and wounded 11 others. The attack took place on the Beiji highway north of Baghdad.

The number of bombings in Iraq have dropped sharply since IS suffered a major setback losing most of the lands it once controlled.

