Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Booz Allen: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

October 29, 2018 7:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $92.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

Booz Allen shares have increased 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president