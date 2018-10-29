Booz Allen: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $92.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

Booz Allen shares have increased 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25 percent in the last 12 months.

