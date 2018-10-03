Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Botanical garden searches for the black women who built it

October 3, 2018 5:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A botanical garden in Virginia is trying to identify the black women and men who worked to create the site during the Great Depression.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that Norfolk Botanical Garden is hoping that the public can help identify them.

In 1938, the workforce of mostly black women cut down thick underbrush and trees and contended with snakes and swampland. They worked through a project funded by the Works Progress Administration. The program was created to put people to work during the Great Depression.

Wearing dresses, the women contended with ticks, snakes and cold weather. Many dealt with health issues for years afterward.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

They were paid less than white workers in WPA programs. Segregation also laws barred them from visiting the garden they created for more than 20 years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor