Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Buckled track blamed in fiery Indiana freight derailment

October 16, 2018 8:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a buckled stretch of track is believed to have caused a fiery freight train derailment in southwestern Indiana that belched black smoke into the sky and forced the evacuation of nearby homes.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the update on the investigation comes in a report to the Federal Railroad Administration from rail operator CSX.

The derailment happened June 17 near a trailer park in Princeton, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis. No one was injured in the derailment, but 23 freight cars left the tracks.

Five of the derailed cars contained propane, but authorities said most of the smoke came from burning cars loaded with french fries.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The damage was estimated at $1.8 million. The Federal Railroad Administration says the investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1